Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of V.F. by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of V.F. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 294,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

