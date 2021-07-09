Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in VMware by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

