Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.