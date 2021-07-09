Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.58 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

