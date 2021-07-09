Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.28 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

