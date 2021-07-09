Stifel Nicolaus Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $64.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.18. Accolade has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
