Stifel Nicolaus Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $64.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.18. Accolade has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

