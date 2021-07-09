Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

