Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,567% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $4,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $10,128,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $55,976,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.