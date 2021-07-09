Stock Traders Buy High Volume of V.F. Put Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,624 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 949% compared to the typical daily volume of 441 put options.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE:VFC opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46. V.F. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in V.F. by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

