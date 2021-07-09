StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.49

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $21.95. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 4,526 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.69.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

