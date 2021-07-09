STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SSKN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.