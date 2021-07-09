Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,848.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $1,603.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,544.49. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.93. Straumann has a 12-month low of $894.49 and a 12-month high of $1,728.92.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

