Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.95 Million

Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post sales of $388.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the lowest is $388.90 million. Stride posted sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LRN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.