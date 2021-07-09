Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SUOPY opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sumco has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.64 million during the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

