Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Suncorp Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

