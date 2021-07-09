SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,827. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

