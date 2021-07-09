Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

SPB opened at C$15.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.81 and a twelve month high of C$15.69.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.87%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

