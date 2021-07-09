Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Shares Up 0.2%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 81,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 22,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

