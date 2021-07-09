Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Holdings Lowered by S&T Bank

S&T Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.44. 878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,255. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

