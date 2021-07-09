Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

