Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.86

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 25181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYIEY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

