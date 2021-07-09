Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) were down 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 1,062,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 177,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

In other Synaptogenix news, insider Daniel L. Alkon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

