Synergy Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 102,039 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Bank OZK comprises about 1.2% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OZK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

