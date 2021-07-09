Synergy Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Synergy Financial Management LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,530.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,925.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,432.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

