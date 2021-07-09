Synergy Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Synergy Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,530.79. 4,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,497. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,925.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,432.39. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

