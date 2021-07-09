Synergy Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 163.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in General Mills by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. 48,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,161. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

