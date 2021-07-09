Synergy Financial Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synergy Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $119.60. 44,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,782. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.71 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

