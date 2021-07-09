Synergy Financial Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.2% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,659. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.