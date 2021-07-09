Synergy Financial Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.82. 1,509,076 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

