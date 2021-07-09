SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

SNX opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

