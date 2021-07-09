T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a sell rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.91.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.55. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $205.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

