Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.55.

Shares of TRHC opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

