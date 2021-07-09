Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.19 million, a P/E ratio of -448.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.