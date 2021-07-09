Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,561 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $22,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,618,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of SKT opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.