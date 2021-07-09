Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.85

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $8.31. Tapinator shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 3.29.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

