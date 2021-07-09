TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,600 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of City by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of City by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

