TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $38,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $94.56 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

