TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TRIL opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $890.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

