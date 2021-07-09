TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $9,094,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

