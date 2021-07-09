TD Securities Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.