Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on the stock.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital raised Team17 Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Investec raised Team17 Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 788.80 ($10.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 47.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 703.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

