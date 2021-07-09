Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) were up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 23,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,464,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

