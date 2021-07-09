Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of TECK opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

