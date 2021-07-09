Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Barclays

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.03.

TECK.B opened at C$27.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.86 billion and a PE ratio of -59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

