Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TELL. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tellurian by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.