Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells $38,604.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TLS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

