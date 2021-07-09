Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Down 2.5%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.37. 6,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.75.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,855 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,841 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Telos by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telos by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

