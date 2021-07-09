Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 70.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $51,084,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

