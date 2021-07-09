Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) & UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Critical Review

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UroGen Pharma and Terns Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

UroGen Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.00%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $11.80 million 26.56 -$128.48 million ($5.90) -2.54 Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$40.05 million ($102.93) -0.10

Terns Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma. UroGen Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terns Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -604.78% -106.99% -89.64% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats UroGen Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-302 for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company has a license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that contain RTGel and clostridial toxins; Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for high-grade bladder cancer. It also has a strategic research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University to explore the potential of checkpoint inhibitors combined with RTGel in glioblastoma multiform. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. The company also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and GLP-1R, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to address metabolic processes involved in the pathogenesis of NASH. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

