The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Cut to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $0.90 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31. The Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

